Amul's new doodle features Jyotiraditya Scindia's allegiance shift

After former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia broke off his 18-year-old association with the Congress party, dairy brand Amul on Wednesday dedicated its new cartoon to his exit from the party.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:25 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:25 IST
Amul's doodle on Jyotiraditya Scindia's allegiance shift

After former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia broke off his 18-year-old association with the Congress party, dairy brand Amul on Wednesday dedicated its new cartoon to his exit from the party. In their latest doodle, the brand features cartoon characters of Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Scindia is seen walking away from the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister holding a lotus in his hand while the latter is seen rubbing his hands feeling helpless. "Haath se nikal gaya," read the text on the doodle.

The lotus flower in Scindia's hand indicated the party symbol of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party and his recent entry into the same. The doodle also featured a faint but visible hand in the background which is the party symbol of Kamal Nath's party Indian National Congress (INC).

"#Amul Topical: Jyotiraditya shifts allegiances!," Amul tweeted along with the doodle. Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, a day after he ended his decades-long association with the Congress party.

Scindia's resignation from the party on March 10 triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who are his loyalists, which has left Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the lurch. (ANI)

