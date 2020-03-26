Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhirubhai Ambani International School commences live classroom teaching

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) on Thursday announced to have started live online classes for the students amid the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:08 IST
Dhirubhai Ambani International School commences live classroom teaching
Founder of Dhirubhai Ambani International School Nita Ambani with school children. . Image Credit: ANI

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) on Thursday announced to have started live online classes for the students amid the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The live online classes will run through video conferencing on online meeting platforms. The attendance of the students will also be marked online.

Microsoft Teams are being used as the platform to conduct classes and Reliance's Jio is being used for the bandwidth and connectivity. The platform is also being used by teachers for collaboration and planning amongst each other. Nita Ambani owned school will also use the Whiteboard Platform to conduct online classes. The online live teaching commenced on Thursday with a full day schedule for students of Classes 10 and 12.

As a preparation for the online classes, the school has converted all the classroom material into the online format to make it suitable for online teaching and also trained its teachers on the medium over the last few days. All the training and preparatory work was done online with teachers working from their homes.

In an opening message to school children, their parents and grandparents, Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of the school, said that while it is the beginning of a new academic term for the school, it is being done keeping in mind the unprecedented situation brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, with health and safety of everyone being the prime priority. She informed that with the cancellation of international board exams and lockdowns in 138 countries, more than a billion children or nearly 80 per cent of learners were impacted and that DAIS was equally concerned about the overall well-being of the students.

"As our nation goes into the 21-day complete lockdown, it is important for everyone to be extra cautious and careful. Stay at home. Stay healthy. And most importantly, stay calm. At DAIS, we are committed to the holistic well-being of all our children," said Ambani. "More than ever before now is a time for us to instill hope, resilience, and courage in our children. To help them deal with uncertainties and teach them how to keep moving forward even in tough times. While our campus remains closed, DAIS is commencing live teaching through our virtual school platform so that our children get the DAIS experience and education in the safety of their homes," she added.

The founder of the school also sent out a message for the children enrolled in the school and said, "my dearest children, all of us miss you at school, but nothing is more important for us than your safety, your health, and your well-being." "Remember that your teachers, your friends, and the entire DAIS family is always with you. We will win this fight, and good times will be upon us again," she further assured the children in the impassioned, heartfelt message.

In addition to conducting classes, the school has also scheduled online parent-teachers meetings (PTM) of those classes, which were pending or were postponed earlier as a precaution against COVID-19 related issues. This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has affected at least 694 people till date in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

UK throws lifeline to self-employed hit by coronavirus

The British government will pay grants to self-employed people who have lost their livelihoods because of the coronavirus lockdown, further extending an unprecedented package of measures to prevent the economy from collapsing.Finance minist...

Unable to work, Argentines at the fringes turn to army for food

In a suburb of Quilmes, south of Buenos Aires, dozens wait in line at an army field kitchen to get rations of food, their pockets emptier than normal due to a nationwide shutdown aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.In a...

COVID 19 - India to flatten the curve, no evidence of community transmission

There has been no solid evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in India as yet and the infection appears to be relatively stabilizing considering the rate at which it is increasing, the health ministry said on Thursday. At the same,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street leads stocks up on $2 trillion stimulus; dollar takes a hit

A Wall Street rally powered global gains in stocks on Thursday despite a record number of new unemployment filings in the United States, as traders focused on the unanimous passage of a 2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020