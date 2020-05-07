Left Menu
Development News Edition

Message of Lord Buddha continue to enrich the lives of people: PM Modi

Prime Minister further said that Friends, each and every word, each and every discourse of Lord Buddha reinforce India's commitment to serving humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:20 IST
Message of Lord Buddha continue to enrich the lives of people: PM Modi
Prime Minister further said that Friends, each and every word, each and every discourse of Lord Buddha reinforce India's commitment to serving humanity. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima today. Minister of State for Culture(I/C) and Minister of State for Tourism(I/C), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports(I/C) and Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju also participated in the event held virtually.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his keynote said that the life, teachings and message of Lord Buddha have continued to enrich the lives of people across the globe. His message is not limited to any one circumstance, or to anyone subject. Time changed, the situation changed, the functioning of society changed, but the message of Lord Buddha has been continuously flowing in our lives. Buddha is not just a name, but also a sacred thought, a thought that beats in every human heart and guides humanity.

Prime Minister further said that Friends, each and every word, each and every discourse of Lord Buddha reinforce India's commitment to serving humanity. Buddha symbolizes both the Enlightenment of India and the Self-Realization of India. With this self-realization, India is and will continue to work for the benefit of entire humanity, the whole world. India's progress will always be helpful in the progress of the world.

Kindly click the link below for full speech of Shri Narendra Modi

https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=1621741

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Culture(I/C) and Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel congratulated everyone on the Buddha Purnima and expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji who had taken the initiative to observe Buddha Purnima as a national celebration in 2015. Shri Patel said that Lord Buddha shows us the power of love and non-violence. Lord Buddha teaches the whole word that non-violence is the language of knowledge. He said that Lord Buddha teaches the power of love to the world. Shri Patel also shared examples of Lord Buddha's preaching during his address.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports(I/C) and Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Shri KirenRijiju said that "I am feeling great that people from all over the word gathered virtually just like a family to celebrate the Buddha Purnima in the time of Covid-19. I believe this is the best example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means the world is one family."

Ministry of Culture, Government of India in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organised the Virtual Prayer Event with the participation of heads of Buddhist Sanghas from around the world. Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a virtual congregation owing to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic across the globe. It is also being dedicated as Global Prayer Week in honour of the Victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.

Prayer ceremonies on the occasion were streamed live from the Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhgaya, Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath, India, Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar, India; Sacred Garden Lumbini, Nepal; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupas, Nepal apart from other popular Buddhist sites.

The program was live-streamed on FB live, YouTube from IBC social media handles as well as on Mandala mobile app.

It was viewed by large audiences in India, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, S. Korea, Myanmar, Mongolia, Malaysia, Nepal, Russia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam among others.

Vesak- Buddha Poornima, is considered the Triple Blessed Day as it celebrates Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Birth, Enlightenment and Maha Parnirvana.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

FHRAI initiates training programme on COVID-19 preparedness for hospitality professionals

Industry body&#160;Federation of Hotel Restaurant Associations of India FHRAI&#160;on Thursday said it has initiated a&#160;training programme on COVID-19 preparedness&#160;in collaboration with food safety regulator FSSAI for hospitality ...

One-time restructuring of loans needed: Srei chief on SBI's moratorium offer

Srei Infrastructure Finance chairman Hemant Kanoria on Thursday welcomed SBIs decision to extend moratorium to NBFCs, but said the need is of one-time restructuring of loans. State Bank of India SBI, the countrys largest lender, has decided...

Over 80,000 migrants sent back home from Gujarat in 67 trains

Over 80,000 migrant workers from different states, who were stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown, have been sent back to their native places in 67 special trains in the last five days, an official said on Thursday. The trains carrying these...

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020