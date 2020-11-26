CBN provides funds for NPF, youth development program

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) will get over N100 billion to acquire equipment and gadgets as committed by the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) over next two years, according to a report by The Guardian.

Instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), CACOVID is reportedly led by Aliko Dangote Foundation and Access Bank in alliance with the private sector and bankers' committee.

The 44 Police stations damaged due to the EndSARS outrage earlier in October are committed to rebuilding by the group across the country. The steps are aimed to strengthen Nigeria's security by advancing the use of updated techniques in NPF, as said by Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of CBN in presence of the President, Herbert Wigwe, the Chief Execute Officer of Access Bank and Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu.

Emefiele reportedly spoke about the series of meetings organized by the Bankers Committee and critical stakeholders under the aegis of the CACOVID to discuss the cause and to support the government's effort to rebuilding confidence in the economy.

Adding to it, Emefiele said about setting up youth development and training centers in the country since N150 billion is expected to be deployed in these programs.

He stretched out CBN'S preliminary analysis as unemployment among youth is one of the urgent factors that added to the EndSARS unrest in the country. Followed by CACOVID aim to create high value among youth development program which will provide vocational and technical skills to near about 4 million youths in coming over 5 years. As the group has rolled an N25 million empowerment for 4 million Nigerian youth, said Alhaji Dangote.