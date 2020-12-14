"Ugandan must be amazed at the double standards", says Bobi Wine on EC summon

The Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine, who was summed by the Electoral Commission called out EC for showing double standards, as he took it to his Twitter.

Bobi who was summed by EC Simon Byabakama, responded with a subject "persistent breach of election guidelines/standard operation procedures to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic" tweeted, "the EC must avoid being perceived by citizens as Gen. Museveni's walking stick!".

He tweeted;

I've responded to the unfortunate letter by the Chairman, Electoral Commission inviting for a meeting. A team is representing me, but every Ugandan must be amazed at the double standards at play! The EC must avoid being perceived by citizens as Gen. Museveni's walking stick! pic.twitter.com/5hAF8PMenx — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 14, 2020

Bobi in his response said, "I am unable to personally attend the meeting", as he mentioned among other things; "I will therefore be represented by a delegation led by Deputy President of the National Unity Platform for central region, Hon. Mathias Mpuga. The delegation has my full authority to represent me. It is my hope that the meeting will not be as futile as our previous engagments".

He also tweeted about the hypocrisy quoting, "Museveni was posturing should gather the courage to call him out on this hypocrisy!"

While my delegation is still at the Electoral Commission over what they call violation of SOPs, this is what is happening in Rukungiri! The religious leaders to whom Gen. Museveni was posturing should gather the courage to call him out on this hypocrisy! #WeAreRemovingADictator pic.twitter.com/0753Vhg5wB — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 14, 2020

However, Bobi was reportedly summoned by EC last week along with Patrick Oboi Amuriat, presidential candidate of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) over the constant breaching of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) hawked at curbing the spread of COVID-19.