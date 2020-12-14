Left Menu
"Ugandan must be amazed at the double standards", says Bobi Wine on EC summon

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@HEBobiwine)

The Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine, who was summed by the Electoral Commission called out EC for showing double standards, as he took it to his Twitter.

Bobi who was summed by EC Simon Byabakama, responded with a subject "persistent breach of election guidelines/standard operation procedures to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic" tweeted, "the EC must avoid being perceived by citizens as Gen. Museveni's walking stick!".

He tweeted;

Bobi in his response said, "I am unable to personally attend the meeting", as he mentioned among other things; "I will therefore be represented by a delegation led by Deputy President of the National Unity Platform for central region, Hon. Mathias Mpuga. The delegation has my full authority to represent me. It is my hope that the meeting will not be as futile as our previous engagments".

He also tweeted about the hypocrisy quoting, "Museveni was posturing should gather the courage to call him out on this hypocrisy!"

However, Bobi was reportedly summoned by EC last week along with Patrick Oboi Amuriat, presidential candidate of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) over the constant breaching of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) hawked at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

