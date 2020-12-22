"What do you want me to do...?" says Obado addressing medical practitioners in Migori, Kenya

With the ongoing strike by medical officers in Kenya, Zachary Obado, the County Governor of Migori has asked the protesters to resume working, according to a report by KenyaNews.

The government has reportedly addressed their complaints, said Obado while receiving medical supplies from the United States Agency for International Development, Kenya, at Migori Level Four Hospital.

Migori County Referral Hospital is receiving 4 brand new ventilators from the USG through USAID. USAID also provided training to local health care workers & other parts to ensure proper use. #AmericaActs @MOH_Kenya @USEmbassyKenya @CMigori @USAIDAfrica @GovernorObado pic.twitter.com/EjjKuqBoqI — USAID Kenya (@USAIDKenya) December 21, 2020

Obado asked the doctors and health practitioners to call off the national medical-industrial strike and start their work, as per the report. Obado noted that he has been consistent in encouraging medical practitioners in Migori County and indulging in open dialogues since it is the ultimate solution.

He affirmed that every country has its own challenges and so the strike should be pulled off. "I don't now see why we should be pulled back by the shortcomings in other counties that have got their unique challenges," Obado added.

He further invited the striking officers for more dialogue in an effort to solve their grievances. He asked the team, "what do you want me to do as your Governor so that you resume work?"

Obado reportedly said that his government has invariably promoted and emphasized the addition of medical practitioners according to their demands as he had enhanced physical facilities at the county local health centers by adding the thorough NHIF medical cover.

Adding to it, Obado also commissioned new Migori Level Four Amenity Wing as an executive section for health services.

Health workers in Kenya have reportedly called on a nationwide protest allegedly facing crisis in rendering services.

However, the Health Ministry of Kenya has applauded those who are still addressing the patients, in a tweet;