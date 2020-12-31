Left Menu
Kenya: CS Magoha warns school against charging high fees, directs to stick to guidelines by Education Ministry

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 31-12-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 12:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@EduMinKenya)

Some schools in Kenya have been warned against charging high school fees from Ksh53,554 to Ksh80,000, according to a report by Kenyans.co.Ke.

Some school authorities demanding more fees by issuing a new fee structure have been reportedly warned by George Magoha, the Education Cabinet Secretary of Kenya. Magoha has warned the headteachers against the illegal charging as the authorities can charge those involved headteachers on the basis of per head.

However, the schools on the allegations said that the raised fees would be used for improving infrastructure bases, among other requirements.

The concern was introduced by the Kenya National Parents Association (KNPA) when some of its members claimed the increase in tuition fees. Followed by a press conference earlier on Wednesday, Magoha has reportedly directed all the alleged headteachers to stick to the prior fee structure provided under the guidelines by the Education Ministry.

He further added, "no child should be sent home for fees. We have Ksh19 billion to facilitate free education for both primary and secondary school and this money shall be wired to the institutions by next week".

Added by Nicholas Maiyo, the Chairman of KNPA, the association had been receiving several complaints regarding fee disparities between the government guidelines and the amount charged by school authorities.

