Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ocado warns product availability being impacted by COVID-hit suppliers

“Staff absences across the supply chain may lead to an increase in product substitutions for a small number of customers as some suppliers consolidate their offering to maintain output," an Ocado spokeswoman said. Ocado has seen sales soar since March as the pandemic has generated huge demand for home delivery of groceries.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:36 IST
Ocado warns product availability being impacted by COVID-hit suppliers
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

British online supermarket Ocado has become the first major food retailer to warn that the availability of some products is being impacted by COVID-19 pandemic related staff absences in its supply chain. Deaths from the virus have now exceeded 81,000 in the United Kingdom with more than 3 million people testing positive, and a new variant of the disease is surging through the population, with one in 20 people in parts of London now infected.

With more staff off sick or forced to isolate some grocery suppliers are having to consolidate their lines. "Staff absences across the supply chain may lead to an increase in product substitutions for a small number of customers as some suppliers consolidate their offering to maintain output," an Ocado spokeswoman said.

Ocado has seen sales soar since March as the pandemic has generated huge demand for home delivery of groceries. Supermarket groups are also concerned that new customs procedures as part of Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union could impact supplies.

Last week, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, Britain's second and fourth largest supermarket chains, said goods were flowing from continental Europe so far. However, they cautioned that traffic volumes won't be back to normal levels until the third week of January so the real test of new customs procedures would come then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia navy divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Indonesian navy divers scoured the floor of the Java Sea on Monday as they hunted for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the waters at high velocity with 62 people aboard.The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes af...

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 falls on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation surges

The FTSE 100 dropped on Monday as rising coronavirus cases across Europe stoked worries about its near-term economic impact, while Signature Aviation jumped on reaching an agreement for a takeover deal with Global Infrastructure Partners. T...

Researchers tame botulinum toxin to deliver therapeutics

A new treatment approach and delivery vehicle, described today in the Science Translational Medicine, could change the fact that people with serious cases of botulism may need to be maintained on ventilators for weeks or months. There are a...

Brazil to announce more efficacy data of Sinovac's vaccine

Brazilian biomedical center Butantan will announce the average efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine on Tuesday in a press conference, Sao Paulo state health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said in an interview to GloboNews TV.The vaccine, by Chinas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021