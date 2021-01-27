Tanzania: Magufuli claims no COVID-19 case in country, cautions against COVID-19 jab

John Magufuli, the President of Tanzania, claimed to have no case of COVID-19 in the country in rural area Chato, near Lake Victoria, while publicly cautioning the Health Ministry against COVID-19 jab, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Magufuli, being the only African leader, said that the country doesn't need to rush into unnecessary experiments against the jab stating "we should be very careful".

In his speech, Magufuli reportedly said, "not everything we receive from outside is in our best interest."

The country reportedly stopped publishing COVID-19 data in April 2020 becoming one of the few countries with no published information on the outbreak. Whereas the authorities are actively involved in discourage the use of face masks stating that the country is free from COVID-19.

While the claims have helped boost tourist arrivals to Zanzibar, the semi-autonomous island, during the festive season. However, Freeman Mbowe, the leader of the opposition Chadema party, has described the silence as the 'stupidity' of the administration.

Whereas as per Magufuli, the citizens who traveled to other countries to take COVID-19 jabs had returned with a 'strange virus'.

While referring to preventatives measures, Magufuli said, "we will continue to take the necessary health precautions, including steam therapy, while we pray to our God".