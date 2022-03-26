Google doodle celebrates Bangladesh Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day Bangladesh!

Today's Doodle celebrates Bangladesh's Independence Day (Bengali: স্বাধীনতা দিবস Shadhinôta Dibôsh) commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in the early hours of 26 March 1971.

The Bangladesh flag shown in today's Doodle features a red disk against a green backdrop. This representation of a sun rising across the nation's landscape proudly flies in celebration of over 50 years of Bangladesh independence.

The Independence of Bangladesh was declared at the first watch by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Another declaration was read out on 27 March 1971, by Major Ziaur Rahman, on behalf of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Major Zia (who was also a BDF Sector Commander of Sector 1 and later of Sector 11) raised an independent Z Force brigade. Chittagong and the guerilla struggle officially began. The people of Bangladesh then took part in a war to get independence from Pakistan.

Independence of Bangladesh was gained through a nine-month guerilla war against the Pakistan Army, and their collaborators including paramilitary Razakars which resulted in the death of about 3 million people, as per Awami league and Indian sources, in the Bangladesh War of Independence and Bangladesh Genocide. The BDF, later with military support from India defeated the Pakistani Army ending the war on 16 December 1971 after the Surrender of Pakistan. Last year marks the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

Bangladesh's natural beauty contains the longest sea beach in the world in Cox's Bazar and the world's largest mangrove forest where the famous Bengal tiger has a roaring good time. The country is affectionately known as the 'Land of Rivers' with nearly 700 rivers, including tributaries.

This day is often filled with parades, political speeches, fairs, concerts, ceremonies and various other public and private events celebrating the history and traditions of Bangladesh. TV and radio stations broadcast special programs and patriotic songs in throughout the country.

Source: Google doodle, Wikipedia

Also Read: Google doodle celebrates Greece National Day!