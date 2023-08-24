Left Menu

Devdiscourse | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:13 IST
Google Doodle Marks India's Chandrayaan-3's Pioneering Landing on Moon's South Pole
Following the mission's success, Chandrayaan-3 transmitted an endearing message, “India, I reached my destination and you too!” Image Credit: Google doodles
August 24, 2023 - A monumental achievement graced the history books as Chandrayaan-3 achieved a successful landing on the moon’s south pole on August 23. This remarkable feat marked the first instance in history that such a landing had been accomplished. Today, this proud moment receives a special tribute through the Google Doodle, commemorating the spacecraft's triumphant touch down.

Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14, 2023, from the renowned Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota Range, Andhra Pradesh, Chandrayaan-3's historic touchdown took place on August 23, 2023. The journey to the lunar south pole region was fraught with challenges. Previously, only three countries - the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union - had managed soft landings on the moon. However, the southern pole region had remained uncharted until now.

Scientists and space enthusiasts have been particularly interested in the moon’s south pole due to suspicions of ice deposits lurking inside its perpetually shadowed craters. Confirming these suspicions, Chandrayaan-3 discovered the presence of these ice deposits. This revelation holds immense potential for future space missions, given that the ice could be converted into air, water, and even hydrogen rocket fuel, which would be invaluable resources for astronauts.

Following the mission's success, Chandrayaan-3 transmitted an endearing message, “India, I reached my destination and you too!” Echoing this sentiment, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the scientists of ISRO, proclaiming, "The success belongs to all of humanity… It paves the way for future moon missions by other nations. We have shown that all countries can dream of reaching the moon and even beyond. Truly, the sky is not the limit!”

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission within ISRO's Chandrayaan programme. It was equipped with a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan, mirroring the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The propulsion module was responsible for transporting the lander and rover duo to lunar orbit, setting the stage for Vikram's powered descent.

With the primary objectives of safely landing the rover, testing its driving capabilities on the Moon's surface, and conducting experiments to glean more about the Moon's composition, Chandrayaan-3 has not just achieved these goals but also etched its name in history.

A heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in the Chandrayaan-3 space mission. Your triumph has indeed taken the world over the moon!

