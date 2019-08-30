Guj: Smriti Irani asks people to respect Anganwadi workers

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday lauded the role of Anganwadi (state-run child care centres) workers and urged the people of Gujarat to spare some time to thank them for their selfless service to society. Addressing Anganwadi workers here at a function, Irani also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting schemes for health of women and nutrition of children when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

"Very rarely would it happen that a child, after growing up, remembers the Anganwadi worker who took care of him and taught important life lessons. That is why the Union government made a TV commercial to spread awareness about the important role these women workers play in society," she said. "It is my appeal to the people of Gujarat to spare some time and say thank you whenever you spot an Anganwadi worker. They have not become Anganwadi workers for money. It is the responsibility of the society to see that these women get respect," said Irani.

The event was organised by the Gujarat Women and Child department at Mahatma Mandir here to hand over smart phones having ICDS-Common Application Software to Anganwadi workers as part of the ongoing Poshan Abhiyan. Irani exuded confidence that these smart phones would significantly lower the burden of paperwork for the Anganwadi workers.

She asked them to go the extra mile by providing information to village women about Ayushman Bharat scheme as well as nearby hospitals which are part of it. She also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in fighting malnutrition when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister.

"If you flip the pages of history, you will find that it was for the first time a male chief minister showed concern for the health of women and nutrition of children by launching various schemes. I thank Modiji for bringing such a political and administrative revolution," she said..

