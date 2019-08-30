Fitness centres should be opened in Railway premises: Goyal

Inspired by the 'Fit India' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday gymnasiums or fitness centres should be opened in railway premises to benefit employees, their wards as well as common people. Goyal made these remarks while felicitating Bajrang Punia, a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, and several other sports personalities who are employees of the Indian Railways.

The minister gave a cheque of Rs 7.5 lakh to Punia and Rs five lakh to Arjuna awardees S Baskaran, Sonia Lather, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam and Poonam Yadav. He also felicitated Dhyanchand awardee Nitten Kirrtane with a cheque of same amount. Inspired by the Fit India Campaign launched by the prime minister, Goyal advised officials that Indian Railways should start 'Fit Railway, Fit India' campaign and all employees should participate in fitness activities, a statement by the Ministry of Railways said.

He also advised them that gymnasiums or fitness centres should be opened in railway premises to benefit the staff and their wards, as well as common people, he said. The Indian Railways has a long tradition of having renowned sports persons on its rolls.

So far, 23 Padmashree, 166 Arjuna, 11 Dhyanchand, 9 Dronacharya and 6 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards have been conferred on railway personnel. Continuing with this glorious legacy, this year too six sportpersons won awards, the ministry said.

