Gzb administration seals four Jan Suvidha Kendra

The Ghaziabad administration on Friday sealed four e-governance kiosks, run by private parties under government licence to issue various certificates like those of caste, income, domicile and land holdings to people. The centres, also known as Jan Suvidha Kendra, were sealed after they were found closed during working hours by a team of government officials, including sub-divisional magistrates, block development officers and revenue officials, said District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Pandey said the government officials had visited these centres posing as customers without government vehicles and police security on rampant complaints of irregularity and corruption in their functioning. During their visits, officials found some of the centres closed while the others working without displaying the government-approved rate lists for providing various services and certificates and charging exorbitant fees for them, said Pandey.

On the government officials' report, one such centre was sealed in Loni, two in Modinagar and one in Sadar tehsil, said Pandey, adding licences of three other such centres were cancelled.

