VK Johri takes charge as BSF DG

Senior IPS officer Vivek Kumar Johri on Saturday took charge as the new Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF). Johri has taken over as the 25th Director General of BSF by succeeding Rajni Kant Misra, who retired on August 31.

A 1984 batch IPS officer, Johri belongs to Madhya Pradesh cadre. BSF said in a tweet: "Vivek Kumar Johri took over the charge of Director General of Border Security Force. He is the 25th Director General of Border Security Force."

In July, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the proposal of the Union Home Ministry to appoint Johri as the chief BSF. Johri, who was serving as Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, will superannuate on September 30, 2020, the official order said. (ANI)

