'Pak propaganda machine peddling fake news on J-K situation'

Fake videos and photos are being shared on social media as part of a wicked "campaign" by Pakistan to create a false perception about largescale violence in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the withdrawal of its special status and imposition of restrictions, a top Maharashtra cyber police officer said on Saturday. Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), Maharashtra Cyber Police, Brijesh Singh, also said some verified accounts in Pakistan are sharing such fake content to fan passions.

He pointed out that inflammatory content is also posted from several fake accounts bearing Indian names. "It has been came to our knowledge that certain verified accounts in Pakistan are also sharing such fake news.

Inflammatory content is being posted on social media as part of a campaign by Pakistan," he said. Singh, who heads cyber police wing in Maharashtra, also said a "concerted wave of disinformation" has been unleashed by Pakistan on various platforms.

"There is a factory running across the border churning out videos, messages and pictures by thousands. Several fake accounts with Indian names are posting such inflammatory content on the social media," Singh said while appealing to people to not fall prey to such propaganda. He also asked people to desist from forwarding such content, especially the posts wherein India, the Army or the police are shown in bad light.

"Such information might have been manufactured to damage the reputation of our national institutions," the special IGP added..

