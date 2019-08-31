Will approach UN Human Rights council to seek justice for forcefully converted Pak Sikh girl: Majinder Singh Sirsa

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday claimed that the abducted Pakistani Sikh girl, who was forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man, has not yet returned to her home and he will be taking the issue to the United Nation's human right division. "This is a lie by Pakistan propaganda machinery. Parents of Jagjit Kaur were shown their daughter from a distance at Governor's House. Pakistan is spreading false news to stop Sikhs from holding a protest during the International Sikh Convention of Lahore. The girl has not yet been returned to her parents," he told ANI when asked about Pakistan's claim that the 19-year-old girl has returned to her home and eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"On Monday, we will move to the human rights division of the UN to demand justice for Jagjit Kaur. We will request them to ask its organisation in Pakistan to take Jagjit's custody," Sirsa said. Earlier, Nankana Sahib Police in Pakistan had claimed that the girl has been reunited with her parents.

The SAD leader also claimed that the boy who abducted Jagjit is associated with terrorist organisation Jama'at-ud-Da'wah. "Pakistan government is trying to suppress the issue. The boy who has abducted Jagjit is associated with terrorist organisation Jama'at-ud-Da'wah. Pakistan government is not able to rescue her," he said.

The teenage girl was allegedly abducted and forced to marry a Muslim man in Pakistan. The incident came to light on Thursday after Sirsa shared a video of the girl's family narrating the ordeal. The incident led to a furore in India with several political leaders across parties demanding action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

