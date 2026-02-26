Left Menu

Cindy McCain to Step Down from WFP Leadership

Cindy McCain, the Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme, announced her plans to resign in three months to focus on her health after suffering a mild stroke. McCain, who took the role in April 2023, described the decision as one of her toughest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:56 IST
Cindy McCain to Step Down from WFP Leadership
Cindy McCain
  • Country:
  • Italy

Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), has announced her intention to resign within the next three months due to health concerns. The decision comes after the 71-year-old widow of the late U.S. Republican Senator John McCain suffered a mild stroke in October 2025.

McCain expressed her disappointment in stepping down, stating, "I had truly hoped I could finish out my term, but my health has not recovered to a level that allows me to fully serve the enormous demands of this job." She acknowledged the decision as one of her most challenging.

Assuming the role of WFP Executive Director on April 5, 2023, McCain previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture. The WFP, established in 1961, stands as the world's largest humanitarian organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

 Global
2
India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

 Israel
3
Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

 India
4
Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026