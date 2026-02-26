Cindy McCain to Step Down from WFP Leadership

Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), has announced her intention to resign within the next three months due to health concerns. The decision comes after the 71-year-old widow of the late U.S. Republican Senator John McCain suffered a mild stroke in October 2025.

McCain expressed her disappointment in stepping down, stating, "I had truly hoped I could finish out my term, but my health has not recovered to a level that allows me to fully serve the enormous demands of this job." She acknowledged the decision as one of her most challenging.

Assuming the role of WFP Executive Director on April 5, 2023, McCain previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture. The WFP, established in 1961, stands as the world's largest humanitarian organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)