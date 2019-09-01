Following are the top stories at 1 pm:

NATION

DEL8 MANMOHAN-LD ECONOMY State of economy deeply worrying: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said the state of the economy was "deeply worrying" and urged the government to put aside "vendetta politics" and reach out to sane voices and thinking minds to steer the economy out of this "man-made crisis".

DEL12 GOVERNOR Ex-Union minister Khan, BJP leaders Soundararajan, Koshyari, Dattatreya appointed governors

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Tamilisai Soundararajan were appointed as Governors of Maharashtra and Telangana on Sunday.

DEL10 CIC-MALLYA How will disclosure of Mallya's extradition expenses impede his prosecution: CIC asks CBI

New Delhi: The Central Information Commission has directed the CBI to explain how disclosure of expenses incurred on the extradition of Vijay Mallya will hamper his pending apprehension and prosecution.

MDS1 CLIMATE-JAVADEKAR Climate change: India pitches for financial support by developed nations

Kochi: In the run up to two key UN summits on Climate Change, India has raised the pitch for finance and technology support to developing nations to achieve the Paris Agreement goals of keeping a global average temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius.

DES6 JK-SITUATION Despite ease in restrictions, normal life continues to remain affected in Kashmir

Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir on the 28th consecutive day on Sunday even as restrictions were eased in 11 more police station areas of the valley, officials said.

DEL1 RAIL-TATKAL Last-minute travellers help rlys earn more than Rs 25,000 cr in last 4 yrs: RTI

New Delhi: Last-minute travellers have helped railways earn a whopping Rs 25,392 crore in the last four years, an RTI has found.

BUSINESS

DCM14 BIZ-APPLE-STORES Apple mulls 2-3 physical, an online retail store in India

New Delhi: Apple plans to set up up to three brick-and-mortar outlets in India besides an online store as the iPhone maker looks to further cement its position in one of the world's largest smartphone markets.

DCM8 BIZ-AUTO SALES-MARUTI Maruti reports 33 pc drop in Aug sales at 1,06,413 units

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 32.7 per cent decline in sales at 1,06,413 units in August.

DCM9 BIZ-SAIL-UNITS SAIL to close two subsidiary companies

New Delhi: State-run steel maker Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is shutting down two of its subsidiaries located in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

FOREIGN

FGN11 US-LD AFGHAN US, Taliban on 'threshold' of deal: US Afghan envoy

Doha: US and Taliban negotiators are "at the threshold of an agreement" to end 18 years of conflict between them, Washington's top negotiator said on Sunday as he concluded their latest talks.

FGN9 US-CHINA-TARIFFS Trump moves ahead with new tariffs on Chinese products

Washington: Washington moved ahead Sunday with new tariffs on Chinese imports as it stepped up a high-pressure campaign aimed at coercing Beijing to sign a new trade deal even amid fears of a further slowing of US and world growth.

FGN7 HK-PROTESTS Hong Kong reels from worst clashes in months as protesters battle police

Hong Kong: Hong Kong was reeling Sunday from some of the worst clashes to rock the city in months after hardcore pro-democracy protesters hurled petrol bombs at police who fired tear gas and deployed water cannon, before making mass arrests inside train stations.

FGN5 US-3RDLD SHOOTING At least 5 killed, 21 shot at in US state of Texas: Police

Houston: At least five persons were killed and 21 injured in the US state of Texas as a shooter targeted random people after being pulled over by traffic officials on Saturday, police said. By Sema Hakhu Kachru PTI RHL

