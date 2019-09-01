Doctors jumps to death in Delhi

A 44-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the eighth-floor balcony of GTB hospital campus here, police said on Sunday. Pallav (44), a native of Assam was residing in the campus along with his wife and took the extreme step on Saturday night, they said.

According to a senior police officer, the doctor was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries and died during treatment. His wife works at GTB hospital while he was practicing at a private hospital in Noida, the officer said, adding that the post mortem will be conducted after his family arrives.

A probe under section 174 of CrPc has been initiated and further investigation is underway, police added.

