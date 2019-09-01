'Inner Engineering' programme for army officers at yoga centre

A total of 55 people, including senior officers of the Indian army, attended an intensive five-day 'inner engineering leadership' program at Isha Yoga Centre here on Sunday. The participants, including their spouses, were initiated into the ancient, powerful Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya and also learned the dynamic practices of Isha Upa-yoga.

The senior officers comprising Major Generals, Brigadiers, Colonels, and a Lieutenant General came from various formations and headquarters of the army, an Isha press release said. As part of the program, the participants visited the Isha Home School and Isha Vidhya School near the yoga center and interacted with the students and teachers.

Also, the participants visited the 112-foot Adiyogi bust. Addressing them, Isha Yoga Centre-founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev hoped the army officers would make use of the techniques of well-being and better themselves to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

They said they found the program content useful and inspirational to help them in their professional as well as personal lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)