Stalin flays CM over foreign tour, delay in white paper on

Dubbing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami's foreign tour as a "leisure trip," DMK Chief M K Stalin on Sunday reiterated the state government was still sitting on his request for a white paper on investments. Speaking to reporters here, Stalin said, "So far, two global investors meet have taken place. It is said around Rs 5.5 lakh-crore investments had come to the state.

But there has been no status report despite the party asking the government to release a white paper on it." Instead of taking steps on that, "the Chief Minister and his ministers are going on leisure tours to foreign countries," the DMK leader said. Reacting to Stalin's remarks, Fisheries Minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said the Legislative Assembly had been informed about the investments.

"In the first investors meet, there were investments of upto Rs 87,000 crore and an MoU (memorandum of understanding) was signed. In the second summit, we got investments of upto Rs 3.5 lakh crore. We have nothing to hide, we will share the information when required," he told reporters in Chennai.

Earlier this week, Palaniswami embarked on the three-nation tour in a bid to attract investments. Palaniswami, the first state Chief Minister to travel abroad in decades, had stated that the trip was to seek more investments for Tamil Nadu.

He said he would be visiting the U.S, U.K, and Dubai to meet investors to invite them to start new businesses in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)