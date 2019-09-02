Architecture student from Assam commits suicide in MP

A 24-year-old architecture student from Assam allegedly committed suicide here in Madhya Pradesh by choking herself with a gas cylinder pipe, a police official said on Monday. A suicide note was found at the spot in which the woman purportedly mentioned that she was taking the extreme step "on her own", he said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at a hostel in Bhouri village located on the outskirts of Bhopal, Khajuri police station incharge L D Mishra said. Priyali Dey, the final year student at the School of Planning and Architecture at Bhouri, apparently covered her face with a blue plastic sheet and tied it to her neck with a rope in her hostel room, he said.

She then allegedly put the pipe of the gas cylinder, which she bought online a week back, into her mouth to choke herself to death, he said. Dey was a bright student, he said, adding that three months back, she met with an accident in Goa while on a holiday following which she had to undergo a knee surgery.

She was not keeping well since then, he said. "In her suicide note written in Assamese, English and Bengali, she wrote that she was taking the extreme step on her own," the official said.

The deceased's family lives at Silchar in Assam, he said, adding that her cousin brother Aditya Dey, who resides in Mumbai, rushed to Bhopal on getting information about the incident. The body was handed over to him after the postmortem, he said..

