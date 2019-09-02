Rape accused escapes from custody in U'khand

An undertrial accused of raping a minor girl escaped from judicial custody here on Monday, police said. Pradeep Kumar fled from custody in the afternoon by jumping over the walls of the place where he had been kept, Superintendent of Police Ramchandra Rajguru said.

Kumar was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 10 days ago for allegedly raping a minor girl, he said. Police teams have been formed to nab Kumar, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, Rajguru said.

