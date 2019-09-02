90,000 caste certificates issued in 3 weeks in Bengal

West Bengal government has issued over 90,000 caste certificates in the last three weeks, a statement by the state Backward Classes Welfare department said on Monday. Apart from it, around 1400 camps were held in different districts of the state to handover the certificates.

The department said 23 officers in as many districts "will look into the detailed execution of the process of issuance of the caste certificates," the statement said. The state government has constituted a cell and started a toll-free number (1800-5727730) as well as a WhatsApp and SMS number (8582956555) to assist people in this regard.

