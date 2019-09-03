International Development News
K'taka: 5-year-old boy falls into drain

A five-year-old boy, who went missing from the past two days, has fallen into a drain in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet area, according to police.

ANI Bengaluru (Karnataka)
Updated: 03-09-2019 12:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A five-year-old boy, who went missing from the past two days, has fallen into a drain in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet area, according to police.

After scrutiny of the CCTV footage, the missing boy identified as Zain went missing after being fallen into a drain, the police said on Monday.

A search operation to locate the minor boy is underway, the police further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

