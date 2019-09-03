Telangana govt sets 30-day action plan for model villages

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday unveiled a 30-day action plan as part of its aim to make the villages in the state a model to the country and asked the people and their representatives to work together with commitment. The action plan includes specific guidelines such as managing sanitation, removal of garbage, cleaning of public toilets, conserving electricity and setting up of nurseries as part of the greenery project, among others "The Chief Minister gave a call to develop Telangana villages as model villages in the country in such a way that others will emulate. He called for the successful implementation of the 30-day action plan," an official press release said.

He expressed hope that after the completion of the action plan the topography of the villages should change for the better and the festival Dussehra should be celebrated in a clean atmosphere, it said. If only people and their representatives work together with commitment, then development of villages is certain, the release quoted him as saying.

The Chief Minister participated as the chief guest in the preparatory meeting here on the implementation of the action plan and provided the required guidance to the participants, the release said. The Chief Minister further said the new Panchayat Raj Act was brought in to restore the glory to the Panchayat Raj system by providing for extensive participation of people in village development and progress.

He said gram panchayats should give more importance to develop greenery and cleanliness in the villages with peoples participation. Rao said the state government has become a role model by fulfilling its responsibilities before assigning duties to each and every person for the implementation of the action plan..

