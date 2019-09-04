WB govt asks cops to help recover valuables from homes damaged

The West Bengal government has asked the police to help residents retrieve valuables and essential documents from houses damaged due to East-West Metro construction work, an official said on Wednesday. Several buildings have collapsed or developed cracks in the congested Bowbazar area of central Kolkata over the past few days after a tunnel-boring machine hit a water table.

The residents had to evacuate the buildings in haste, leaving behind their belongings, identification documents among other things. "We have asked the police to help recover valuables and essential items from the evacuated buildings. They have also been asked to exercise great caution while helping out the residents," the state government official said.

Talking about the East-West corridor work, which has been put on hold, he said the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) authorities will file a report on the condition of the soil on which these buildings rest, following which a decision will be taken in this regard. "Our officials and experts will carry out studies and arrive at a decision," he stated.

A senior KMRC official had said on Monday around 18 buildings in the Bowbazar area have been damaged due to the construction work. The official also said that more than 350 affected residents have been shifted to hotels. According to the state government official, 18 more houses in the vicinity are at risk.

Expressing concern over the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday urged Kolkata Metro to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families affected due to the tunnel boring work..

