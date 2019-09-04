J&K announces implementation of e-procurement policy, issues guidelines

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday issued several guidelines to the administrative secretaries while announcing implementation of e-procurement policy. The instructions, issued by the Finance department, however, said in individual case where national security and strategic consideration demands confidentiality, departments may exempt such cases from e-procurement after seeking approval of the competent authority with concurrence of the department.

A circular issued by Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta said the department of Jammu and Kashmir in the Union ministry of home affairs in a letter on August 21 has advised the government of Jammu and Kashmir to implement e-procurement policy in the state for government purchases and works. Accordingly, all administrative secretaries are requested to adhere to the guidelines, Mehta said, adding it is mandatory for departments to receive all bids through e-procurement portals.

Departments which do not have large volume of procurement or carry out procurement required only for day to day running of offices and also have not initiated e-procurement through any other solution provided so far, may use e-procurement solution developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Mehta said. He said other departments may either use e-procurement solution developed by NIC or engage any other service provider following due process.

However, the instructions would not apply to procurement made by departments through Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals (DGS&D) rate contracts or Government e-market place (GeM) e-procurement portal. The purchase through GeM would be regulated by rule 149 of General Financial Rules, he said.

He said existing exemption to far flung areas with respect to e-procurement, as prescribed from time to time, would continue to apply.

