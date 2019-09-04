Steps will be taken to set up more Food Processing Industries

Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on Wednesday said that the Ministry of Food Processing Industries would take all possible steps to set up more industries in Mizoram. Addressing the North East SC-ST Entrepreneurs Conclave 2019 in Aizawl, Teli, the Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries said Mizoram has immense potential for boosting food processing industries.

He said that his ministry would organise a roadshow in Mizoram soon as was done in other four northeastern states. Teli said that the people of the state would be informed about the different schemes of the Food Processing Industries through this event.

The conclave was also addressed by Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga, food processing experts and entrepreneurs..

