Former Congress functionary's son shot dead in Amethi

The son of a former Congress block unit president was shot dead over an old enmity outside his house in his native village here on Wednesday, police said. Neeraj Pandey (23), the son of Ram Asrey Pandey, was killed in Bhaganpur village, they said.

Around four to five men fired at Neeraj Pandey as soon as he came out of his house in the morning. He was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to another facility in Lucknow, said Piyush Kant Rai, Circle Officer (CO), Amethi. Neeraj succumbed at the hospital, Rai said.

Old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing and a probe into the matter is on, the CO added.

