Ex-bureaucrat Madan takes over as State Election Commissioner

Retired bureaucrat U P S Madan on Thursday took over as the 6th State Election Commissioner of Maharashtra. Madan replaces J S Saharia, who has completed his five -year tenure in the top post at the State Election Commission (SEC).

Madan, a 1983-batch IAS officer, has held various important posts during his decades-long career, including that of Maharashtra's Chief Secretary. The former bureaucrat has a long experience in the administration having worked as a Zilla Parishad CEO, district collector, Additional Chief Secretary, State Electoral Officer, MMRDA commissioner and MHADA CEO before becoming the Chief Secretary.

Madan, who retired earlier this year, took charge of his new assignment on Thursday. Saharia's term ended on September 4, a SEC statement said..

