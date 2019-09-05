Delhi man shot at for 'target practice', 4 held

Four men, who had shot at a person for "target practice" and injured him in Dwarka's Bindapur area last week, have been arrested, a police officer said on Thursday. Following the incident, footage from over 100 CCTV cameras was used to identify the area where the perpetrators were staying, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anto Alphonse said.

"The footage from the CCTV cameras along the route used by the accused persons was examined. A search was conducted at the last place where they stopped, Ram Dutt Enclave in Uttam Nagar, and they were arrested," Alphonse said. The accused are Pawan (22), Vishal (23), Parveen (22) and Kishan (23). Three pistols along with 13 cartridges were seized from them, police said.

"The four men used to fire from their vehicle at random things at night for target practice. On August 29, around 3:30 am, they shot at Sunny just for target practice. They first fired in the air and then at Sunny, who suffered a bullet injury in his stomach," he said. Police had found two empty cartridges at the spot were Sunny was shot at. They had got the weapons from Amir, who is in Tihar Jail, police said.

