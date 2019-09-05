International Development News
Development News Edition
Three people dead in Ahmedabad building collapse

Three persons have died in the three-storey building collapse incident which occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday.

ANI Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
Updated: 05-09-2019 21:01 IST
A visual of the incident in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A three-storey building collapsed in Amraiwadi area in Ahmedabad here today.

Several persons are feared to be trapped in the debris at the site. Rescue operations were carried out soon after the incident took place. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
