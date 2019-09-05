AIMIM activist held for 'hatching conspiracy' to kill BJP leader

The Masuri police has arrested an AIMIM activist, also the husband of the Dasna Town Area Committee chairperson, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill a BJP leader, the police said on Thursday. This is the twelfth arrest in the case.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told reporters that during investigation, it came to light that Dasna Town Area Committee Chairperson Hajjan Hansar's husband, Haji Aarif Ali, had hatched the conspiracy to kill BS Tomar, who was the block president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the night of July 20, Tomar, a medical practitioner, was in his clinic when four bike-borne men arrived, opened fire at him and fled the spot.

Ali was arrested on Wednesday night. He was booked under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody, the SP said. Ali's wife had contested the Uttar Pradesh municipal election for the chairman's post in the Dasna civic body on a ticket of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by Hyderabad MP Asaddudin Owaisi.

