Odisha accords MoS, chief secy, principal secy status to

Odisha government on Friday accorded the status of minister of state, chief secretary and principal secretary to the newly-appointed advisors for different departments, officials said. A total of 11 BJD leaders were last month appointed as advisors.

While the MoS status has been accorded to six department advisors, one got the rank of chief secretary and four others were given the rank of principal secretary, an official release said. Sujeet Kumar, advisor, Special Development Councils, has been handed the rank of chief secretary, while Utkal Keshari Parida (Chilika Development Authority), Debashis Mallick (Forest Development Corporation), Sulata Deo (WCD) and Janmejay Lenka (Odisha Language and Culture) were accorded the status of principal secretary, it said..

