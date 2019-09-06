3 injured in Bihar communal clash

A clash between two groups left three persons injured here, following which security was beefed in the communally sensitive town ahead of the Muharram festival next week, police said on Friday. Madhavnagar Mahadalit Tola area witnessed heavy stone-pelting on Thursday night after local people raised objection to a religious procession passing through the locality, Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said.

"FIRs have been lodged by both sides at the Sadar police station in connection with the stone-pelting which left three persons injured. No arrests have been made so far," the SP said. Intense patrolling is underway by police personnel at various areas and places of worship, he said.

"Tough action will be taken against those found responsible for causing the disturbance last night," he said. Kishanganj district sharing its borders with Nepal and West Bengal had witnessed several communal clashes in the past..

