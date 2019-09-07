UP govt to bear cost of treatment of Chandro Tomar aka 'Shooter Dadi'

The Uttar Pradesh government will bear the cost of treatment of Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi' who has been suffering from age-related ailments, an official spokesman said. On Friday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to take care of the ailing shooter from Baghpat district, he said.

The chief minister said her medical expenses will be borne by the state government, the spokesperson said. The 86-year-old sharp shooter from Johri village in Baghpat district learnt to shoot in 1999 when she was already in her 60s and attained national fame as an accomplished shooter, having won more than 30 national championships. She is referred to as the oldest woman sharpshooter in the world.

