Maha undertrial prepares Ganesh idol from soap

A 31-year-old undertrial prisoner from Akola district jail in Maharashtra has prepared an idol of Lord Ganesh using soap, an official said on Saturday. Maharashtra is currently celebrating annual Ganesh festival which will culminate on September 12.

"It took an entire day and night, and five-kg of soap for the prisoner, Chandrakant Nilakhe, to prepare the idol," said superintendent of Akola district jail A S Sadaphule. The jail administration has consecrated the medium size idol on the premises of the jail which has been worshipped during the ongoing festival..

