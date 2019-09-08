International Development News
Cop on duty for PM's rally in Rohtak found murdered: Police

PTI Rohtak
Updated: 08-09-2019 13:58 IST
A police official, deputed here for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, was found murdered at an apartment on Sunday, police said. It appears that Pradeep, a head constable, had a fight with someone on Saturday night who hit him in the head with a bottle, Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told PTI.

"Forensic experts were called for collecting samples from the crime scene and facts are being ascertained," he said. Police said they are yet to identify the killer.

Tight security arrangements are in place here in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rally. Modi kicked off the party's poll campaign for Haryana Assembly elections with the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

