A 29-year-old man has been detained for allegedly stabbing his mother to death as she did not give him money, police said on Monday. Hardik was a spendthrift and used to quarrel with his mother Arogyamary (55) for cash.

As she refused to part with money this afternoon, the man knifed her and she died on the spot, they said. On information, police rushed to the scene and detained Hardik..

