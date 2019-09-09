New T'gana Guv appreciates state's progress in various spheres

Appreciating the progress made by Telangana in various spheres, new Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday urged all concerned to set aside their political and social differences and become partners in building a strong state to promote a strong nation. Telangana stood before the country as a model State where the foundations for the construction of a 'Bangaru Telangana' (golden Telangana) have been laid strongly, she said.

"In this endeavour, I exhort everyone to set aside all political and social differences and become partners with my Government in building a strong State to promote a strong nation," Soundararajan, who assumed the office of Governor on Sunday, said in a message. She said she has been told that Telangana has achieved an impressive14.84 per cent GSDP in 2018-19 and the states wealth has also increased phenomenally from Rs 4 lakh crore of 2014 to Rs 8.66 lakh crore now.

"I am happy to share the joy of my role as a partner in the task of promoting all round development of Telangana State with the able guidance and leadership of Chief Minister Sri Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao," Soundararajan said. She said the "30 days action plan" for development of all villages in the State is set to become benchmark in administration.

"The programmes for Cleanliness, Haritha Haram, Power generation, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhageeratha are some of the unique programmes for their foolproof implementation," she said. The government has become a role model in the country in fulfilling the aspirations of Dalits, Tribals, Backward Classes and the minorities, she claimed.

"I wish to conclude by saying that the government has taken up the ardent task of reconstruction and rejuvenation of the state economy in the same spirit of performing holy yagnas and homas," she added..

