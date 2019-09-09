Man held for killing 21-day-old daughter in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 21-day-old daughter following a fight with his wife in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said on Monday. Mukesh (26) allegedly strangulated his daughter and then drowned her in a water tank on Friday, they said.

Kiran (23), the girl's mother, lodged a police complaint against her husband who is a businessman. "I was planning to visit my mother's place on Friday after the delivery on August 16. Mukesh was not happy about it. He took the girl upstairs and locked the door," the woman stated in her complaint.

"After a while, Mukesh opened the door and I saw my daughter lying on the cot unconscious. Mukesh told me that he had strangulated her and then drowned her in a water tank," she added. Police reached the spot and took the unconscious infant to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

The post-mortem report stated that the child was first strangulated and later drowned, following which the accused father was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)