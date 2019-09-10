Odisha extends farmers' registration till Sep 17 for kharip

Odisha government on Tuesday extended the deadline for online registration of farmers till September 17 for procurement of paddy during the 2019-20 Kharif season. The last date for the registration was earlier fixed on September 10, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain said.

"The deadline for the online registration of farmers under Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) for purchase of the surplus crop during the 2019-20 Kharif marketing season has been extended till September 17," Swain said. Nearly 10 lakh farmers have so far been listed in the system.

The minister said the farmers can go to primary agriculture cooperative societies or pani panchayats to complete their registrations. The procurement process will begin from November 1, he added..

