Major portion of synagogue collapses due to rain

A major portion of an ancient, non- operational synagogue of black Jews here collapsed in the heavy rain on Tuesday, official sources said. The structure known as 'karutha palli' (synagogue of black Jews) constructed some centuries back was considered as a symbol of racism that existed among Jews - the paradesi Jews (white Jews) and the native Jews (black Jews)- in Kerala, the sources said.

The place of worship was located at Marakkadavu in Mattancherry, a short distance away from Mattancherry's famous 'paradesi' synagogue, local police officials said. The synagogue of black Jews was in a ruined state and it had been non-operational for worship for quite some time, district administration officials said.

Its front portion collapsed in the morning due to the continuous rains. The interiors of some of the ruined synagogues in Kerala were moved to Israel, restored and displayed in a museum there, sources said.

Only the 'paradesi' synagogue in Mattancherry still functions as a synagogue. The synagogue is open every day except Fridays, Saturdays and Jewish holidays..

