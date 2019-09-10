International Development News
Goa: Narcotics worth Rs 10,200 seized, one held

Goa Police on arrested a 23-year-old man for possessing narcotic worth Rs 10,200 on Tuesday.

ANI North Goa (Goa)
Updated: 10-09-2019 18:18 IST
Old Goa Police arrested a 23-year-old man for possessing narcotic on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Police on arrested a 23-year-old man for possessing narcotic worth Rs 10,200 on Tuesday. According to a police official, Jivba Dalvi, a raid was conducted on September 9 and 102 grams of narcotic drugs were seized from the man.

A case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
