2 arrested for attempting religious conversion in Jharkhand

Two persons, including a priest of a Catholic Church, were arrested for allegedly trying to convert some villagers in Jharkhand's Godda district into Christianity, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. They had also asked the people to donate their land to the Church at Rajdaha village in the district, he said.

Father Vinoz V K, who hails from Kerala and his associate Munna Hansda were arrested under the Jharkhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2017, on September 8 on the basis of a complaint lodged by a villager on September 4, superintendent of police Sailendra Kumar Barnwal said. "They were charged for allegedly forcing some villagers to convert into Christianity and asking them to donate their land to the Church," the police officer said, adding that the priest hails from Kerala.

They were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court, where they were produced during the day. Search operations are on to apprehend two more accused, Barnwal added..

