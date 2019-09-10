Wanted gangster arrested in Jharkhand

A gangster wanted in several cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, police said. Riaz Ansari was nabbed from his native village of Rochap, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

"Ansari was a shooter of the deceased gangster Sushil Srivastav. He is active for the last decade in the industrial areas of Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Chatra and Ranchi," he said. Two pistols and 10 cartridges were recovered from his possession, Kumar said, adding that Ansari was wanted in at least 35 cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion.

He was accused of extorting money from industrialists, construction companies and big contractors, the SP added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)