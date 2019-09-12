Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Chidambaram's bail plea

Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea seeking bail and challenging judicial custody order given by a trial court in the INX Media case. The court asked CBI to file a status report in the bail plea within 7 days and slated the matter for hearing on September 23.

Chidambaram's lawyers have also withdrawn their second plea challenging his judicial custody. The Congress leader was arrested by CBI in the INX Media case on Aug 21 and sent to CBI custody for interrogation. Last week, a CBI court sent Chidambaram to judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

