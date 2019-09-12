International Development News
UP govt reconsidering traffic penalties

PTI Lucknow
Updated: 12-09-2019 16:45 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is reconsidering the new penalties for breaking traffic rules and may join the growing band of states that find the fines listed in the amended Motor Vehicles Act too high.

"In the interest of the people of Uttar Pradesh, the government is reconsidering what and how it should be done," state Transport Minister Ashok Kataria said Thursday.

"We will soon take a decision and come out with the rates of penalty," the minister said.

COUNTRY : India
